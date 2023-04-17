MPESB High School TET 2023 results declared at esb.mp.gov, steps to check

Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has released the final result for the High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 .

Candidates who appeared for the MPESB TET examination 2023 can check the result from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

The MP Higher Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted from March 1 to March 11. The hall tickets were issued to over 174274 candidates of which 155709 candidates were present in the examination. The model answer key was released on March 13.

Direct link to check the result for MPESB TET examination 2023

Steps to check MP HSTET 2023 result:

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.

On the homepage, click on the “Result - High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023.”

Key in your login details.

Your MP HSTET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take the print for future reference.