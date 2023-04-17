CBSE results 2023: steps to check class 10, 12 results at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release Class 10th and Class 12th results 2023 soon.
As per various media reports, CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2023 are likely to be declared by April end or May first week. The Board, however, has not issued any official statement regarding the CBSE Board exam 2023 results.
Once CBSE Class X and XII results are announced, students will be able to view their scorecards on Board's official websites at results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
The links will be activated once the results are declared.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Steps to check scorecard
Once CBSE Class 10 and 12 results are declared, you need to visit Board's official websites -- results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage, you need to click on the 'Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2023 Announced' or 'Senior School Certificate Examination Class XII Results 2023 Announced' links in the 'Results' section.
You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
You then need to click on the ‘Submit’ button, and the CBSE 10th/12th results 2023 will appear on your screen.