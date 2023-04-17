CBSE results 2023: steps to check class 10, 12 results at cbse.gov.in

CBSE results 2023 | Representative Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release Class 10th and Class 12th results 2023 soon.

As per various media reports, CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2023 are likely to be declared by April end or May first week. The Board, however, has not issued any official statement regarding the CBSE Board exam 2023 results.

Once CBSE Class X and XII results are announced, students will be able to view their scorecards on Board's official websites at results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

The links will be activated once the results are declared.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Steps to check scorecard