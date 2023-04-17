 CBSE results 2023: steps to check class 10, 12 results at cbse.gov.in
CBSE results 2023: steps to check class 10, 12 results at cbse.gov.in

Once CBSE Class X and XII results are announced, students will be able to view their scorecards on Board's official websites at results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
CBSE results 2023 | Representative Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release Class 10th and Class 12th results 2023 soon.

As per various media reports, CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2023 are likely to be declared by April end or May first week. The Board, however, has not issued any official statement regarding the CBSE Board exam 2023 results. 

The links will be activated once the results are declared.

The links will be activated once the results are declared.

article-image

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Steps to check scorecard

  • Once CBSE Class 10 and 12 results are declared, you need to visit Board's official websites -- results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
     

  • On the homepage, you need to click on the 'Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2023 Announced' or 'Senior School Certificate Examination Class XII Results 2023 Announced' links in the 'Results' section.
     

  • You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
     

  • You then need to click on the ‘Submit’ button, and the CBSE 10th/12th results 2023 will appear on your screen.

