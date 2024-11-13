MPBSE's New Rule: Students Choosing Basic Maths In 10th Must Pass Supplementary Exam To Study Maths In 11th Grade

Credits: Pexels

In a new change introduced by the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Board, students who wish to study Mathematics in 11th grade must now pass a supplementary examination in Standard Mathematics after their 10th-grade exams, as reported by Jagran.

This new requirement, stemming from the latest education policy, affects students who have opted for Basic Mathematics in 10th grade.

Compulsory Examination for Higher Secondary Mathematics

Under the new guidelines, students currently in Class IX, as well as those in Class X starting from the 2025-26 academic session, have the option to choose between Basic and Standard Mathematics.

However, only those who pass their 10th standard exam with Standard Mathematics will be eligible to continue studying Mathematics in 11th grade.

For students who pass the 10th exam with Basic Mathematics and still wish to pursue Mathematics in 11th grade, they will be required to take and pass a supplementary examination in Standard Mathematics.

Implementation & Instructions

The Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Board has issued clear instructions to all District Education Officers and the Commissioner of Public Education regarding this policy. The supplementary exam will provide an opportunity for those who need to demonstrate proficiency in Standard Mathematics.

Upcoming Board Exams

The Madhya Pradesh Board exams for 2025 are set to begin on February 25. This year, around 9.43 lakh students are expected to take the 10th-grade exams, while approximately 7 lakh students will appear for the 12th-grade exams.