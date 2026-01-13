 MPBSE Schedule 2026: Class 10th And 12th Revised Exam Timetable Out;
MPBSE has revised the Class 10 and 12 board exam schedule for 2026, with changes in Hindi, Urdu and Marathi paper dates. Class 10 Hindi will now be held on March 6, while Class 12 Hindi is scheduled for March 7. Exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, with students required to report by 8:30 am. The updated timetable is available at mpbse.nic.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
MPBSE Revised Exam Schedule 2026 | mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE Revises Exam Schedule 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has posted a new timetable for the 2026 board exams on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in. While the DPSE yearly examination dates remain unaltered, the board has made some changes to the timetable of Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

According to the official notice, the Hindi exam for high school (Class 10) will now be held on March 6, 2026, rather than February 11, as previously announced. The Urdu and Marathi papers for Higher Secondary (Class 12) have been postponed to March 6, 2026, instead of February 9. Furthermore, the Hindi paper for Class 12 will now be held on March 7, 2026, rather than February 7.

MPBSE Revises Exam Schedule 2026: Timings

All tests for both classes will take place between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Students are required to arrive at their examination centres by 8:30 a.m., with no access allowed after 8:45 a.m. Answer sheets and question papers will be distributed at 8:50 and 8:55 a.m., respectively.

Click here to read the official notice here

UPSC Civil Services Notification 2026: From Application Dates To Exam Timeline; All You Need To Know
article-image

MPBSE Revises Exam Schedule 2026: Class 10 board exam date sheet 2026

According to the revised MPBSE Class 10 board exam date sheet 2026, examinations for regular and self-study students will be conducted from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. The exams will begin on January 13, 2026, with Urdu, followed by NSQF subjects and Artificial Intelligence on January 14. English will be held on January 17, languages including Sanskrit and Punjabi on January 19, and special subjects for Deaf and Dumb students on January 20. Mathematics is scheduled for January 24, Science on January 27, Social Science on March 2, and Hindi on March 6, 2026.

About MPBSE

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) conducts Class 10 and 12 examinations in the state and oversees curriculum, evaluation, and academic standards.

