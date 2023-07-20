MP To Introduce Hindi Textbooks For 2nd, 3rd & 4th Year MBBS Students

Earlier in October Amit Shah launched textbooks in Hindi for 1st year MBBS students |

The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to come up with textbooks in the Hindi language for second, third and fourth-year MBBS students in the state after introducing it for first MBBS students, according to the state education minister, Vishwas Sarang.

The textbooks will be launched by September, the minister said. Assembly elections in the BJP-governed MP are due by the year-end. On October 16, 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the MP government to impart medical education in the language.

On that day, textbooks of Anatomy, Physiology and Bio Chemistry were unveiled by Shah, who said MP had become the first state in the country to start the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi. On Thursday, minister Sarang distributed Hindi textbooks to MBBS first-year students for free at a function held at Hamidia Hospital Auditorium here.

He said, “MBBS 2.0 in Hindi has been started. Under this, translation of second, third and fourth-year books has begun.” The minister said that the BJP government in MP had on December 14, 2021, resolved to provide medical education in Hindi.

"Then some people said that the task was impossible. But we took it as a challenge and started working on it at war footing," he added.

