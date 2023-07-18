Maharashtra MBBS BDS Counselling 2023: Registration Likely to Begin in A Week

Maharashtra is planning to begin the admission process for its quota of seats in undergraduate (UG) medical and dental courses within a week, though there isn't much clarity over the proposed centralised national-level counselling process. | IANS

Mumbai: The state is planning to begin the admission process for its quota of seats in undergraduate (UG) medical and dental courses within a week, though there isn't much clarity over the proposed centralised national-level counselling process.



An official from Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell said that while they are still awaiting the counselling timetable for the state-quota seats from the Centre, the registration process will begin in the next few days.



The Directorate General of Health Services’ (DGHS) Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had last week released a tentative schedule for MBBS/BDS counselling in all-India quota seats, which will begin on July 20. However, it presents no plan for admission to state seats.



In June, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had mooted the centralised counselling for both all India and state quota seats, in order to bring transparency and make the admission process less stressful to students.

However, more than a month after the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG results were declared, neither the admission schedule was released nor was there any confirmation on centralised counselling.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)