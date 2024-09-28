 MP TET 2024 Registration Window To Open On October 1; Check Latest Update Here
Interested parties can apply on the official website, esb.mponline.gov.in, for the Madhya Pradesh TET 2024.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
MP TET 2024 | Credits: Pexels

The Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2024 official notification for government teaching positions in schools around the state has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB). The announcement states that the MP TET 2024 application period will open on October 1, 2024. Interested parties can apply on the official website, esb.mponline.gov.in, for the Madhya Pradesh TET 2024.
October 15, 2024 is the deadline for submitting applications for the Madhya Pradesh TET 2024.

Application fees

Those applying under the general or unreserved categories must pay an application fee of Rs. 500 for MP TET 2024; candidates under the reserved categories, such as those who are residents of Madhya Pradesh and fall under the SC, ST, or OBC, or the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), must pay Rs. 250.

How to apply?

-Visit esb.mponline.gov.in, the official website.

-Once the MP TET 2024 registration link is active, click on it from the homepage.

article-image

-The screen will change to a new page.
-Register and continue with the application form filling.
-Cover the cost of registration.
-Send in your application and print a copy for your records.


MP TET 2024

The MP TET 2024 exam is scheduled to take place in two shifts on November 10, 2024.

The candidates are required to report to the exam centre between 7 and 8 am for the first shift, which runs from 9 am to 11:30 am. The exam for the second shift will take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

