 Maharashtra TET 2024 Registration Begins; Check How To Apply
Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Maharashtra TET 2024 Registration Begins; Check How To Apply

For the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2024, or MAHATET 2024, eligible candidates may apply online at the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations, Pune. Until September 30, 2024, interested applicants may apply for the exam on the official website, mscepune.in.

When downloading their admit card, students are urged to verify the information on it, such as their name, roll number, exam schedule, exam centre address, exam instructions, etc.

Eligibility Criteria

Paper I certifies one's eligibility to teach students in grades I through V, and Paper II certifies students in grades VI through VIII.

In order to be considered for teaching posts in Maharashtra government schools in Classes I through VIII, candidates must fulfil certain prerequisites related to the MAHA TET 2024. Candidates must have finished and passed their Class 12 exams in order to be eligible for Paper 1. They must also hold a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or Diploma in Education (D.Ed).

The prerequisites for Paper 2 are the same, however candidates must have either earned a graduate degree or passed their Class 12 exam. Candidates who wish to apply for both Papers 1 and 2 must have completed Class 12 or have graduated, and they must have met the same professional requirements, such as a D.Ed. or B.Ed.

The purpose of the MAHATET exam is to verify a candidate's eligibility to teach at schools connected to the Maharashtra Education Board.

