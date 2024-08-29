Jharkhand TET 2024: Application Deadline Extended Till August 30 |

The deadline for registering for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JHTET) 2024 has been extended one more by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi. Candidates who meet the requirements may now apply for JHTET 2024 by August 30 on the official website, jactetportal.com.



A last chance has been given in response to requests from candidates, and the revised deadline for submitting the application is August 29, 2024, to August 30, 2024, at 5:00 PM.



The Jharkhand TET 2024 application deadline was originally set for August 22, however it was later extended until August 26, 2024. The exam's registration period opened on July 23, 2024.

Application Fees



The cost of applying for JHTET 2024 is Rs 1,300 for each paper, or Rs 1,500 for both if the candidate falls into one of the following categories: unreserved (UR), economically backward class (EBC), or economically weaker sections (EWS).



Paying Rs 700 for each paper or Rs 800 for both is required of those who belong to the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and people with disability (PwD) categories. Candidates from primitive tribes will be paid Rs 500 for each paper, or Rs 600 for both.

How to apply?



-Go to jactetportal.com, the official Jharkhand TET website.

-On the home page, click the registration link for JHTET 2024.

-After entering your registration information, click "Submit."

-After that, sign into the account.

-Complete the application and send in the application fee.

-Press the submit button to download the page.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Exam Pattern



The exam lasts for two hours and thirty minutes. There will be two levels examined: Level 1 and Level 2. Classes 1 through 5 belong to Level 1, whereas classes 6 through 8 belong to Level 2. Candidates can visit the Jharkhand Academic Council's official website for additional pertinent information.