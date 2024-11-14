MP SET 2024 To Be Held In December 2024; Check Date Here

MP SET 2024 | Official Website

The date of the 2024 State Eligibility Test has been announced by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Starting on December 6, qualified applicants can obtain their hall passes via the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.



The date of MP SET 2024 is December 15, 2024. It is estimated that five to seven days before to the test, candidates who have completed their registration forms can access their MP SET admission cards on the official website.

Exam pattern

There will be 36 subjects covered in the exam. The objective form will be used for all questions. There will be no negative marking for this exam while candidates will receive two marks for a single right response and candidates will have the option to opt for both Hindi and English to take the exam.

How to download admit card?



-Visit mppsc.mp.gov.in, the official website.

-Locate and click on the result area on the homepage.

-Locate the MP SET 2024 from the list of exams that is displayed.

-The MP SET 2024 Admit Card can now be downloaded by clicking the link.

-The admit card will then show up on a new page after you are redirected.

-Take a printout of it for your records after downloading it in PDF format.

Candidates must pass the state-level written test known as the MP SET 2024 in order to be considered for the position of Assistant Professor in the state of Madhya Pradesh.