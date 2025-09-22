 MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out Today; Check Reporting & Mop-Up Round Timeline
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out Today; Check Reporting & Mop-Up Round Timeline

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out Today; Check Reporting & Mop-Up Round Timeline

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The MP NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be declared today, September 22, on dme.mponline.gov.in. Allotted candidates must report to their colleges for admission and document verification between September 23–29, 2025. Those seeking upgrades or withdrawals can apply for the Mop-Up Round from September 23 to October 4, 2025.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Website

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Department of Public Health and Medical Education (DME MP) will release the NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, September 22, 2025. Participants in the second round of counselling can verify their allotment status through the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Admission and Reporting Timeline

According to the counselling schedule, candidates who are provided seats in this round need to join their allotted medical or dental colleges between September 23 to September 29, 2025. Throughout this period, they need to finalise admission formalities and get documents verified.

Mop-Up Round: Important Dates and Regulations

FPJ Shorts
'Take That B*****hod': Indian Fan Abuses Haris Rauf After Tilak Varma's Six Off Shaheen Afridi In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
'Take That B*****hod': Indian Fan Abuses Haris Rauf After Tilak Varma's Six Off Shaheen Afridi In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
What Are These Bodyguard Satellites That India Looks To Employ To Safeguard Its Space Assets?
What Are These Bodyguard Satellites That India Looks To Employ To Safeguard Its Space Assets?
'Humne Dharm Dekh Kar Nahi, Unka Karm Dekh Kar Mara Hai': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Operation Sindoor
'Humne Dharm Dekh Kar Nahi, Unka Karm Dekh Kar Mara Hai': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Operation Sindoor
Tired Of Confusing Insurance Options? Now Take Full Control With The Bima Sugam Portal!
Tired Of Confusing Insurance Options? Now Take Full Control With The Bima Sugam Portal!

Round 1 or Round 2 students seeking a seat upgrade can opt to register for the Mop-Up Round from September 23 to October 4, 2025. The same time period will also be available for students who want to withdraw or cancel their admission through the online resignation facility.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates | Official Notification

Read Also
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Releases Round 2 Seat Allotment Results; Download PDF Here
article-image

Mandatory Upgrade Option

All students need to exercise an upgradation option (YES/NO) during admission. Options can be revised in the login of the candidate up to October 4, 2025 (11:59 PM). If a student exercises upgradation in round 2 but does not lock fresh options, they will continue to be admitted in the round 1 college and forfeit eligibility for the Mop-Up Round.

Resignation Penalty

Candidates who resign between September 14 and October 4, 2025, will be penalised as follows:

-₹2 lakh for general category candidates.

-₹10 lakh for NRI candidates.

-In addition, such candidates will be debarred from appearing in future rounds of counselling.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official Website-- dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG Round 2 allotment result on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen

Note: Download the MP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results and take a print out for the future referecne.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai's 12-Year-Old Math Prodigy Sehaan Shah Wins 8 Awards At Hong Kong International Mathematical...

Mumbai's 12-Year-Old Math Prodigy Sehaan Shah Wins 8 Awards At Hong Kong International Mathematical...

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out Today; Check Reporting & Mop-Up...

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out Today; Check Reporting & Mop-Up...

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins For Over 7,200 Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts;...

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins For Over 7,200 Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts;...

Trump's New Bunker Buster: US President Proposes $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Sparking Concern Among...

Trump's New Bunker Buster: US President Proposes $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Sparking Concern Among...

50 Years Of International Baccalaureate In India: How IB Is Preparing Students For A Better &...

50 Years Of International Baccalaureate In India: How IB Is Preparing Students For A Better &...