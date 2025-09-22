MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out Today; Check Reporting & Mop-Up Round Timeline

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Website

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Department of Public Health and Medical Education (DME MP) will release the NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, September 22, 2025. Participants in the second round of counselling can verify their allotment status through the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Admission and Reporting Timeline

According to the counselling schedule, candidates who are provided seats in this round need to join their allotted medical or dental colleges between September 23 to September 29, 2025. Throughout this period, they need to finalise admission formalities and get documents verified.

Mop-Up Round: Important Dates and Regulations

Round 1 or Round 2 students seeking a seat upgrade can opt to register for the Mop-Up Round from September 23 to October 4, 2025. The same time period will also be available for students who want to withdraw or cancel their admission through the online resignation facility.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates | Official Notification

Mandatory Upgrade Option

All students need to exercise an upgradation option (YES/NO) during admission. Options can be revised in the login of the candidate up to October 4, 2025 (11:59 PM). If a student exercises upgradation in round 2 but does not lock fresh options, they will continue to be admitted in the round 1 college and forfeit eligibility for the Mop-Up Round.

Resignation Penalty

Candidates who resign between September 14 and October 4, 2025, will be penalised as follows:

-₹2 lakh for general category candidates.

-₹10 lakh for NRI candidates.

-In addition, such candidates will be debarred from appearing in future rounds of counselling.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official Website-- dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG Round 2 allotment result on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen

Note: Download the MP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results and take a print out for the future referecne.