MP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Allotment Results Soon At dme.mponline.gov.in

Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will soon release the MP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result today, August 28. Candidates can check and download their NEET UG 2023 results from the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in. Those candidates who are selected in the MP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2023 will be required to report to the allotted medical/dental college to complete the admission formalities between August 29 to September 03, 2023.

The registration for the mop-up round will be open from August 29 to September 04, 2023. The allotment result for this round will be announced on September 13, following which the shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted college between September 14 and 20, 2023.

Candidates must note that the MP Medical Education Board will conduct a Mop-up Round for MBBS & BDS Courses.

Steps to check MP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2023:

Visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2023 link.

A PDF of the allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Check for your name and roll number in the list.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

