MP Dr Shrikant Shinde Reviews Major Civic Development Projects Undertaken By Thane Municipal Corporation | File Pic

Thane, Oct 15, 2026: Member of Parliament Dr Shrikant Shinde paid an official visit to review several major civic welfare initiatives and development projects launched by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). During his extensive tour, Dr Shinde inspected the newly operational TMC–Christel House India CBSE School in Kharegaon and evaluated the city’s new stray animal shelter facility under the Majiwada flyover.

Shinde reviews school infrastructure and facilities

During his visit to the Kharegaon CBSE school, located near Sapphire Hospital, Dr Shinde inspected the campus infrastructure and interacted directly with students in various learning environments, including the computer lab, library, music room and yoga classes. Visibly moved by the students' enthusiasm, Dr Shinde praised the teaching staff and management for their dedication to fostering a high-quality educational atmosphere. He emphasised the importance of such public-private partnerships in bridging the educational divide for underprivileged children.

Free education through public-private partnership

The Kharegaon campus represents the fourth institution established in India by Christel House, following successful branches in Bengaluru, Raipur and Pune. Under this collaborative model, the Thane Municipal Corporation provided the required land, while Christel House India manages operations to offer completely free education from pre-primary through Grade 12. Enrolled students benefit from complimentary uniforms, textbooks, educational kits, daily nutritious meals and bus transportation, along with dedicated career counselling and vocational training. Following the success of this project, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao announced plans to establish similar free CBSE schools across the Mumbra and Diva regions.

New stray dog shelter inspected

In addition to the educational review, Dr Shinde inspected the newly developed TMC Dog Shelter beneath the Majiwada flyover, a dedicated civic facility equipped to house up to 150 dogs. The initiative is designed to streamline urban animal management by providing temporary shelter, medical treatment and routine health checks for stray animals. Following a comprehensive review with veterinary officials, Dr Shinde issued key directives to maintain strict hygienic conditions and ensure high standards of animal care.

Also Watch:

Senior civic officials attend inspection

The tour was attended by prominent administrative officials and local leaders, including Leader of Opposition Shanu Pathan, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Additional Commissioners Prashant Rode and Nitin Rathod, Deputy Commissioner Dr Mitali Sancheti, former MP Anand Paranjpe and senior municipal councillors. Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Prasad Patil and veterinary officers Dr Kshama Shirodkar, Dr Rani Shinde and Dr Sangeeta Dhaygude were also present to brief the dignitary on medical operations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/