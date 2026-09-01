MP CM Mohan Yadav To Transfer ₹25,000 Laptop Aid To 1.22 Lakh Meritorious Students | X - CMMadhyaPradesh

Bhopal, Aug 31: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer Rs 25,000 each to around 1.22 lakh meritorious Class 12 students to help them buy laptops during an event in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The amount will be transferred at a programme to be held at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal. Students who secured 75 per cent or more marks in the Class 12 examination on their first attempt are eligible for the assistance.

मेधावी विद्यार्थियों के सपनों को मिल रहे पंख…



मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव 1 लाख 22 हजार+ विद्यार्थियों के खातों में ₹304 करोड़ 98 लाख+ की राशि का करेंगे अंतरण



💠 कक्षा 12वीं में 75% या उससे अधिक अंक प्राप्त करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को लैपटॉप खरीदने के लिए मिलेगी ₹25,000 की… pic.twitter.com/yi0SK2Xe4J — Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) September 1, 2026

The financial aid is being provided under the state government’s Talented Student Encouragement Scheme, implemented by the School Education Department. A total of more than Rs 304.98 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of eligible students. Each student will receive Rs 25,000 for purchasing a laptop.

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Laptops for meritorious students

The scheme aims to help meritorious students gain access to digital tools for higher education. The laptops can be used for online classes, digital study material, e-learning platforms and other educational resources.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the government was committed to supporting talented students and providing them with resources needed for higher education. He added that the government wanted meritorious students to move ahead with the help of modern technology and secure better opportunities.

The scheme is also aimed at increasing the use of digital technology among students, particularly those moving from school to higher education. Officials said the financial assistance would help students use technology for their studies and improve access to online educational resources.

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Focus on digital education

Yadav emphasised that meritorious students should not face a lack of resources while pursuing higher studies.

“Education is the strongest foundation for the future of the youth, and providing laptops to meritorious students will help them make better use of digital learning resources,” he said.

The School Education Department is implementing the scheme as part of the state government’s efforts to encourage students who perform well in Class 12 examinations. The assistance is being given directly to students’ bank accounts.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)