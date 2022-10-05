MP Board Exam 2023: MPBSE announces 10th, 12th board exam dates

File photo | Representational Image

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the exam dates of MP Board Class 10 and Class 12. The exams will commence on February 15 and will finish on March 20, 2023.

The exam dates were also shared by School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh on its official Twitter handle. The tweet has official notice uploaded with it. As per the official notice, the high school/ higher secondary/ higher secondary vocational, diploma in pre-school education/ physical education training patropadhi examinations organised by Board of Secondary Education, MP for the year 2023 will be conducted from February 13 to March 25, 2023.

The middle practical examinations and theoretical examinations will take place from February 15 to March 20, 2023. The notice reads that the complete schedule will be available to candidates soon.