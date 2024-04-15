 MP Board Class 10 And 12 Results To Be Announced Soon; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMP Board Class 10 And 12 Results To Be Announced Soon; Check Details Here

MP Board Class 10 And 12 Results To Be Announced Soon; Check Details Here

This year, the MP Board Class 10th examination took place from February 5, 2024, to February 28, 2024. On the other hand, the dates of the class 12 board test were February 6, 2024, through March 5, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The date and time of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's (MPBSE) 2024 results for classes 10 and 12 are anticipated to be announced shortly. This board hasn't made any formal announcements yet, though.

This year, the MP Board Class 10th examination took place from February 5, 2024, to February 28, 2024. On the other hand, the dates of the class 12 board test were February 6, 2024, through March 5, 2024.

After the exam, students who took the test can check their results by going to the official websites, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. The roll number and application number listed on the admit card will allow students to view their results.

Read Also
MP: Seven Invigilators Oversee Board Exam Of Lone Candidate In Pipalrawan
article-image

Steps To Check The Result

Step 1: Go to the board's official website.

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on the provided link.

Step 3: Key in the required login details.

Step 4: The result will now appear on your screen.

Step 5: Save and download for future use.

Results for classes 10 and 12 were announced last year on May 25, while results for classes 5 and 8 were announced on May 15. It is recommended that applicants visit the official website to stay up-to-date on exam-related information and results.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CISCE 2024 Results For Classes 10 And 12 Expected To Be Out Soon; Check Steps To View Yours

CISCE 2024 Results For Classes 10 And 12 Expected To Be Out Soon; Check Steps To View Yours

MP Board Class 10 And 12 Results To Be Announced Soon; Check Details Here

MP Board Class 10 And 12 Results To Be Announced Soon; Check Details Here

BITSAT 2024 Application Closes Tomorrow; Check Steps To Apply

BITSAT 2024 Application Closes Tomorrow; Check Steps To Apply

Insects Found In Mid-Day Meal Flour; UP School Issued Notice

Insects Found In Mid-Day Meal Flour; UP School Issued Notice

1196 Students Awarded Degrees At IIM Kozhikode’s 26th Annual Convocation

1196 Students Awarded Degrees At IIM Kozhikode’s 26th Annual Convocation