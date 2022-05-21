More than 2 lakh candidates appear for NEET PG 2022

New Delhi : The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET) 2022, which was held today in 849 centres across 267 cities, had a total of 2,06,301 candidates who took the test, informed the Health Ministry.

The exam comes after a month of speculation, court plea and demands for the postponement of NEET PG 2022. The examination was held at all centres, with more than 1,700 invigilators appointed by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) to apprise examinations at the test centres, informed the Union Health Ministry.

Around 18,000 invigilators of TCS iON attended the examination. Central observers of NBEMS also visited the centres in real-time to overlook the conduct of the examination.

NEET PG 2022 was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) mode with a duration of 3 hours 30 minutes.

On May 13, the Supreme Court had also refused to postpone NEET PG 2022.

