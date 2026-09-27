More Than 100 Students Played The Roles Of Representatives Of Various Countries And Deliberated On Global Trade And AI | X @UPIntrTradeShow

Greater Noida: The world appeared to be in the hands of Gen Alpha on Saturday at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2026. At the ‘Viksit Bharat Model United Nations (MUN)’ organized at the India Expo Center and Mart, more than 100 students from 14 schools, studying in Classes 9 to 12, played the roles of representatives of various countries and deliberated on key issues related to global trade, the world economy, technology and the changing global supply chain.

The event was not merely an academic activity for the students; it also served as a practical platform for them to understand the complexities of international diplomacy, global trade, and policymaking. After understanding the trade policies of the respective countries and their perspectives on global issues, the students presented their views effectively. They gained experience in dialogue, debate, and consensus-building on an international platform.

The central theme of the Model United Nations was ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. The event aimed to help the new generation understand how the global economy functions and how decisions on international trade affect countries' economies, industries, and supply chains.

Representing member countries of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the students discussed various aspects of the global trade system. Amid the growing influence of technology and globalization, key topics such as supply chain management, the Trade Facilitation Agreement, the moratorium on digital trade, rules of origin, automation and artificial intelligence, and e-commerce remained at the center of discussion.

A special feature of the MUN was that students were not limited to simply presenting their views as representatives of a country. They had to understand the economic conditions, trade policies, and the respective country's position on global issues before presenting their stance. This helped students understand that decisions on an international platform are influenced not only by one country's interests, but also by the interests of multiple countries, their economic conditions, and global dynamics.

This process of presenting their views through reasoning, dialogue and diplomacy also promoted public speaking, research, critical thinking, negotiation and decision-making skills among the students.

The initiative, organized at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, allowed students to go beyond textbooks and understand the real world of global trade. Students learned how global supply chains, technology, trade agreements, and policies play a role in taking a product from manufacturing to different markets worldwide.

Along with this, the students also visited various pavilions set up by the Uttar Pradesh government at the trade show. There, they closely observed different aspects of the state’s industry, investment, exports, technology, handicrafts, culture, and heritage. This provided them an opportunity to understand not only Uttar Pradesh’s economic potential but also the rich cultural diversity of the country and the state.

During the program, students who effectively represented various countries and made notable contributions to the discussions received awards such as ‘Best Delegate’, ‘High Commendation’, and ‘Special Mention’. All participants were also presented certificates of participation.

Students from various schools, including Ryan International School, Aster Public School, Sparsh International School, JM International School, Khaitan School, Bharat Ram Global School, Delhi Public School, Narayana School, Assisi Convent School, MC Gopichand Inter College, Jagran Public School and Somerville School, participated in the program.

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The event sought to connect the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ with the new generation. Discussions on subjects such as global trade, technology, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and supply chains familiarised students with the changing picture of the future economy.

The Model United Nations organized at the trade show was also significant because it gave students, for the first time, the opportunity to sit amid a major international trade event and express their views on subjects that will play an important role in shaping the global economy in the coming years.

The program began with the welcome address by Chandra Shekhar, District Inspector of Schools, Gautam Buddha Nagar. On the occasion, Sudha Singh, Principal of Ryan International School, Greater Noida, honored him. Students from Classes 9 to 12 actively participated, turning the event into a vibrant platform for dialogue, ideas, and learning.