‘Monkeys Tried Entering Exam Hall’: NEET UG 2026 Candidate Alleges Chaos, Clock Error At Mirzapur Centre 

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: A NEET UG 2026 re-exam candidate has alleged that multiple disruptions, including a faulty clock, monkey intrusion, and noisy invigilators, affected the conduct of the examination at a centre in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. The student has reportedly sent more than 10 emails to the National Testing Agency (NTA), seeking another opportunity to take the exam.

According to The New Indian Express, the 19-year-old candidate appeared for the NEET UG re-exam on June 21 at BLJ Inter College in Mirzapur. She claimed that students in Hall No. 41 were asked to stop writing before the actual end of the exam despite the wall clock showing that time was still remaining.

The student alleged that the invigilator announced the end of the examination and collected the OMR sheets, later informing candidates that the wall clock was running around 15 minutes behind. She claimed she was unable to mark answers for 36 questions because of the confusion.

The NTA had supplied clocks to nearly 93,000 examination halls across the country so candidates could track time during the examination, as watches and mobile phones are not allowed inside the exam centres.

The candidate also alleged that a troop of monkeys gathered outside the examination hall windows, creating noise and attempting to enter by breaking a window. According to her, a staff member eventually chased the monkeys away with a stick.

She further claimed that two invigilators were engaged in loud personal conversations during the examination. When some students requested them to lower their voices, they were allegedly threatened with the collection of their OMR sheets.

The student told The New Indian Express that several candidates in the hall were upset over the incidents and discussed pursuing legal action. She also said that while the NTA acknowledged each of her emails, it has not yet provided a detailed response.

As reported by The New Indian Express, the publication also contacted NTA Director General Abhishek Singh for a response, but no reply had been received at the time the report was published.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, 2026, after cancelling the earlier test. The exam took place from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM (IST) at designated centres across the country.