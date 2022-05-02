MoE extends Scholarship Program deadline

Ladakh: The Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) offers 5000 scholarships each year for the underprivileged students of Ladakh and J&K. The Ministry of Education has recently announced that the deadline to apply for the scholarship has recently been extended up to 31st March 2026.

PM-USP and Central Sector Interest Subsidy scheme have revised the scholarship eligible and made it available to those students whose parental income is up to Rs.4.5 lakhs per annum.

The scheme offers a subsidy on interests for loans that are taken to pursue a degree in recognised Professional/Technical institutions in India. Canara Bank in Bengaluru is the Nodal Bank for the Program.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 06:33 PM IST