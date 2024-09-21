Mobile Internet To Be Suspended In Jharkhand Starting Today; State Aims To Conduct ‘Free & Fair’ Recruitment Test

Representative Image

Jharkhand: Mobile internet services will be suspended across the state for over five hours for two days starting on Saturday in view of the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive.

Examination (JGGLCCE), in a bid to check any malpractice during the examination, an official statement said.

The services will be suspended from 8 AM to 1.30 PM on 21st and 22nd September, it said.

According to the official statement, the step has been taken to conduct the examinations in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

"It has been observed in previous instances that some unscrupulous individuals resorted to unfair practices utilising various mobile applications, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), Telegram, and YouTube, which rely on Internet/Wi-Fi connectivity," the statement reads.

Mobile internet services will be suspended across the state on September 21st and 22nd from 8 am to 1.30 pm, in view of the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), in a bid to check any malpractice during the examination. pic.twitter.com/Uva40zeCDd — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2024

"The Government of Jharkhand has thoroughly evaluated the situation and concluded that, in the interest of conducting a free, fair, and transparent public examination, it is both prudent and necessary to mitigate all possible loopholes by temporarily disabling mobile Internet, mobile data, and mobile Wi-Fi connectivity during examination hours on the designated days," the official statement reads.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will conduct the examination in 823 centres, with around 6.40 lakh candidates expected to appear for the test, the official statement said.