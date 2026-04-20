MNS Vidyarthi Sena Meets Maharashtra Education Officials Seeking Strict Action Against College Over Bogus Degree Certificates | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a significant follow-up to the alleged academic fraud case involving students from Dr. Baliram Heere College of Architecture, a delegation of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena met with the state education officials in Mumbai, demanding strict action against the institution.

The group met officials from the Directorate of Technical Education Maharashtra as well as the Higher Education Department Maharashtra, raising concerns over the issuance of allegedly bogus degree certificates and the collection of substantial fees under false pretenses.

Delegation Demands Action Against Director & Principal

According to the delegation, students were “systematically misled” into enrolling in unauthorized courses, paying lakhs of rupees with the expectation of receiving valid academic credentials. However, the certificates issued are now under scrutiny, leaving over a hundred students uncertain about their academic and professional futures.

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In a formal written representation, the delegation urged authorities to initiate strict disciplinary and penal action against the college’s director and principal under provisions of the Maharashtra educational regulations, including the Act of 2013 governing technical institutions. They also called for immediate measures to prevent the operation of unauthorized courses across the state.

Officials Assure Probe, Panel to Be Set Up

Officials acknowledged receipt of the complaint and assured the delegation that the matter would be examined. Further investigation is expected following a detailed inquiry. "A panel is expected to be set up for an investigation in the matter," said Nitin Nanavre, member of MNS.

The case has intensified concerns about regulatory oversight in higher education, with students and parents demanding accountability and systemic reforms to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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