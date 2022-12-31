e-Paper Get App
MLC polls: 37,719 people eligible to vote in Konkan teachers’ constituency

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Thane: A total of 37,719 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect a representative to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Konkan Division Teachers' constituency, an official said on Saturday.

The elections to this constituency will be held on January 30 and the nomination process will start on January 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 2.

Of the 78-member state Legislative Council, there are seven constituencies where only teachers meeting a few criteria are allowed to vote.

In the Konkan teachers' constituency, elections have been necessitated as incumbent Balaram Patil’s term ends in February.

The model code of conduct came into effect in all the districts of the Konkan division on Friday, Thane collector Ashok Shingare said.

There are 18,097 female and 19,622 male voters in the constituency, he said.

At 14,683, Thane district will have the most number of voters, while Sindhudurg has the least number of voters, as only 2,164 eligible to cast their ballot, the official said.

While Palghar has 6,718 eligible voters, Raigad has 10,085 and Ratnagiri 4,069, he said.

The administration had appealed to all educational institutions and other agencies to ensure maximum registration of voters, the official added.

