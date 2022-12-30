e-Paper Get App
Gujarat: School students gherao education officer, demand regular teachers

When the DEO was about to leave the school, the students gheraoed his car demanding immediate appointment of regular teachers

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Ahmedabad: Students of a school on Friday gheraoed Panchmahal District Education Officer (DEO) and even locked the main gate of the school, demanding that the government should appoint regular teachers in Science and Math for Class IX and X.

Panchmahal DEO Jignesh Patel had rushed to Shri Mahajan English School at Nadisar village, after a video clip went viral in the district on Thursday.

In the video clip, an answer sheet is carrying the message of a student complaining that there is no Science and Math teacher at the school, if students fail in these two subjects, who will be responsible?

When the DEO was about to leave the school, the students gheraoed his car demanding immediate appointment of regular teachers for the two subjects, they even locked the main gate of the school premises, so that he can't leave without promising the appointment.

DEO Patel told IANS, "Science and Math teacher is on leave for more than a month, now the school will be providing a visiting teacher (Pravasi Shikshak), who will complete the remaining course before the board exams."

