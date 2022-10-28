e-Paper Get App
Miranda House incident prompts DU advisory on college fests

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Men seen climbing wall and entering the campus of Miranda House | IANS
New Delhi: Following the Miranda House incident, the University of Delhi has issued advisories to colleges on how to organise events. In its guidelines, the university asked colleges not to organise events without prior police permission and to limit admission to festivals.

Entry should be permitted only after registration for the event with a college ID and the number of volunteers assisting the event must be informed to the police.

Read Also
From cat-calling, groping to sexist sloganeering and more: Miranda House student reacts over campus...
article-image

