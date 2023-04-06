Minor student in Telangana gives birth in hostel; Principal allegedly throws baby in dustbin | voiceupmedia.in

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident from Telangana, a minor student gave birth to a baby girl in the hostel premises after which the Principal allegedly threw the baby girl 15 KM away in a dustbin.

As per the Voice up media report, The incident is from Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMRIES) Junior College, Narayankhed.

The report further says, the matter was brought to light by Amjed Ullah Khan, Spokesman, MBT (Majlis Bachao Tehreek) who visited the place and enquired about the tragic incident from the police.

The student is alleged to be minor and is currently studying in Intermediate, 1st year.

The report is based on the video shared on its portal.

In the video the Spokesperson of MBT says, "On March 24, the residents of Khajapur village found a baby thrown in the dustbin, after which they informed the incident to the Sirgapur Police.

"The police Personnel took the baby girl to a local hospital, where she was treated and then the infant was handed over to District Child Welfare & Protection Committee," added Mr Amjed Khan.

Sub Inspector, Narayankhed Police, inquired about the incident and filed the FIR. Further investigation is being carried out in this case.

Amjed Ullah Khan said that he had called Mohammed Mehmood Ali, Minister for Home, Government of Telangana and Mohammed Shafi Ullah, IFS Secretary TMRIES and informed them about the incident.