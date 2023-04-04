Telangana: SSC exam Hindi paper leaked, circulated on WhatsApp; Second in a row

Telangana SSC exam Hindi paper leaked, circulated on WhatsApp | Representative Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana is witnessing a series of 'question papers leak' in the state. In another major blow to the school students, news of SSC paper being leaked on WhatsApp has been reported from the state, a second incident this month.

As reported, the question paper (Hindi) was leaked and went viral on WhatsApp in the Warangal district at about 10.05 Am, that is 30 minutes after the exam started.

The TOI reports, Warangal district collector, P Pravinya was shocked knowing the SSC question paper circulating in WhatsApp groups and cautioned the district education officer (DEO) Vasanthi.

Mandal education officers (MEOs) and deputy educational officers (DEOs) ran into the field to inquire about the leakage of the question paper.

Warangal district collector, P Pravinya stated that the concerned authorities were investigating the code on a leaked question paper and wanted to know about the district details.

"It was learned that authorities stated that the question paper leaked from Kamalapur village in Hanamkonda district, who were suspecting and investigating from the same aspect," said Pravinya.

When TOI contacted, Warangal District Education Officer (DEO), D Vasanthi stated that they had no idea about the leakage of question paper in the district and there was no code or any hall ticket number on the paper, so they were approached by the Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) for intervention.

With the confusion of the leakage incident, Hanamkonda district education officer (DEO) Md Abdul Hai says, "we are in the Warangal police commissioner's office to lodge a complaint about the second language paper leakage, which is circulating on social media platforms."

Earlier this month, within minutes after the exam began, the question paper was leaked through WhatsApp by a teacher who was on duty as invigilator at an exam centre at a government school in Tandur.

Seven minutes after the exam began, the photo of the Telugu language question paper was sent on WhatsApp. As the word spread about this, officials of the education department and police conducted an investigation.

Telangana police then arrested a teacher for leaking the question paper of the class 10 examination in Vikarabad district on Monday.

The SSC question paper leak from a centre in Telangana occurred at a time when question paper leak of various exams conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) rocked the state and triggered protests by opposition parties, student and youth groups.