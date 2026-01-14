 'Minimum ₹10,000 To Be Paid To Part-Time Teachers,' Says Tamil Nadu Education Minister Amid Teachers' Protest For Equal Pay
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Minimum ₹10,000 To Be Paid To Part-Time Teachers,' Says Tamil Nadu Education Minister Amid Teachers' Protest For Equal Pay

'Minimum ₹10,000 To Be Paid To Part-Time Teachers,' Says Tamil Nadu Education Minister Amid Teachers' Protest For Equal Pay

Chennai’s Secondary Grade and Part-Time Teachers, protesting for 21 days over pay disparities, held a second round of talks with the State Education Minister. The minister assured a minimum Rs 10,000 salary for part-time teachers from May and promised discussions on regularising their services. Teachers demand "equal pay for equal work" amid widening pay gaps post-2009 and the 7th Pay Commission.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
'Minimum ₹10,000 To Be Paid To Part-Time Teachers,' Says Tamil Nadu Education Minister Amid Teachers' Protest For Equal Pay | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chennai: The secondary-grade teachers' (SGTs) who have been on protest for 21 consecutive days across various locations in Chennai, entered a second round of talks with State Education Minister Anbil Poiyamozhi Mahesh on Wednesday at his residence on Greenways Road.

Along with Secondary Grade Teachers, Part-Time Teachers also attended the meeting with the minister.

After the meeting, the Minister assured that from May, "a minimum of Rs 10,000 will be paid to part-time teachers", adding that "discussions will be held between the School Education Department and the Law Department regarding regularising their services." Speaking to reporters, he reflected on the Chief Minister's efforts to resolve the issue and said the teachers' prolonged protest "caused distress."

Read Also
NEET-PG Cut-Off Slashed To Zero: FAIMA Chief Warns Of 'Alarming' Impact On Medical Standards
article-image

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Poiyamozhi Mahesh's Statement

FPJ Shorts
'Minimum ₹10,000 To Be Paid To Part-Time Teachers,' Says Tamil Nadu Education Minister Amid Teachers' Protest For Equal Pay
'Minimum ₹10,000 To Be Paid To Part-Time Teachers,' Says Tamil Nadu Education Minister Amid Teachers' Protest For Equal Pay
Mangalore Refinery Q3 Profit Drops 62% To ₹604 Crore, Revenue Dips To ₹25,352 Crore Amid Volatile Quarters
Mangalore Refinery Q3 Profit Drops 62% To ₹604 Crore, Revenue Dips To ₹25,352 Crore Amid Volatile Quarters
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Listing Delayed Due To BMC Elections, Massive Subscription Fuels Strong Listing Expectations
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Listing Delayed Due To BMC Elections, Massive Subscription Fuels Strong Listing Expectations
CloudSEK Becomes 1st Indian-Origin Cybersecurity Firm To Secure $10 Million From US State-Backed Fund
CloudSEK Becomes 1st Indian-Origin Cybersecurity Firm To Secure $10 Million From US State-Backed Fund

"The continuous demand of part-time teachers is that Election Promise No. 181 must be implemented. The Chief Minister periodically inquired about the status of the part-time teachers' agitation and obtained updates. At the time of the change in government, when the issue of part-time teachers arose, the Central Government did not release the Rs 3,548 crore that was due to the School Education Department. The fact that part-time teachers had to resort to protests during my tenure has genuinely caused distress," he said.

The minister further said that after the change in the government, adequate financial aid was provided to the teachers, assuring an additional hike in the near future.

Read Also
NEET PG 2025 Cutoffs Lowered After 2 Counselling Rounds To Fill Vacant Seats
article-image

"After the change in government, an increase of Rs 2,500 was given, and subsequently, it has been announced that Rs 2,500 more will be provided, raising the amount to Rs 15,000. Part-time teachers need not worry; your demands will be fulfilled. It has been announced that from May, a minimum of Rs 10,000 will be paid to part-time teachers. Regarding the issue of regularising their services, it was stated that discussions will be held between the School Education Department and the Law Department, after which a decision will be announced...," he assured.

The meeting follows talks between protesting Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) and senior officials of the School Education Department on Monday, which failed to yield results, prompting the teachers to renew their agitation for "equal pay for equal work." The protesting teachers' demand arose from a pay difference of Rs 3,170 faced by teachers appointed after June 2009, despite performing the same duties as those appointed on or before May 31, 2009. The gap, they claimed, widened further following the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission in December 2022.

Read Also
Viral Video Showing Children Reciting Islamic Verses In Delhi School Sparks Outrage
article-image

The teachers also recalled that in 2023, the Chief Minister had constituted a three-member committee comprising the Principal Secretaries of Finance and School Education and the Director of Elementary Education to examine the issue. However, the committee has so far failed to provide a resolution, they alleged.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Minimum ₹10,000 To Be Paid To Part-Time Teachers,' Says Tamil Nadu Education Minister Amid...
'Minimum ₹10,000 To Be Paid To Part-Time Teachers,' Says Tamil Nadu Education Minister Amid...
Goa Govt Introduces Bill To Raise Class 1 Admission Age To 6 Years
Goa Govt Introduces Bill To Raise Class 1 Admission Age To 6 Years
NEET-PG Cut-Off Slashed To Zero: FAIMA Chief Warns Of 'Alarming' Impact On Medical Standards
NEET-PG Cut-Off Slashed To Zero: FAIMA Chief Warns Of 'Alarming' Impact On Medical Standards
NEET PG 2025 Cutoffs Lowered After 2 Counselling Rounds To Fill Vacant Seats
NEET PG 2025 Cutoffs Lowered After 2 Counselling Rounds To Fill Vacant Seats
NTA Extends CUET PG 2026 Registration Deadline To January 20; Apply At exams.nta.nic.in
NTA Extends CUET PG 2026 Registration Deadline To January 20; Apply At exams.nta.nic.in