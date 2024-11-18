‘Middle Class Can’t Afford’: Father Slams ₹4.27 Lakh School Fees For Class 1, Sparks Debate On X

X

A recent social media post by concerned parent Rishabh Jain has sparked outrage over the rising cost of education in India.

Rishabh Jain, a concerned parent, shared the fee structure (on X) of a reputed school in a major city, revealing a staggering annual cost of over Rs 4 lakh for class 1. This includes registration charges, admission fees, caution money, annual school fees, bus charges, and expenses for books and uniforms.

Good education is a luxury - which middle class can not afford



My daughter will start Grade 1 next year, and this is the fee structure of one of the schools we are considering in our city. Note that other good schools also have similar fees.



- Registration Charges: ₹2,000

-… pic.twitter.com/TvLql7mhOZ — RJ - Rishabh Jain (@rishsamjain) November 17, 2024

The fee breakdown provided by Jain is as follows:

Registration Charges: ₹2,000

Admission Fees: ₹40,000

Caution Money (Refundable): ₹5,000

Annual School Fees: ₹2,52,000

Bus Charges: ₹1,08,000

Books & Uniform: ₹20,000

Total: ₹4,27,000

Jain's post resonated with many parents, who expressed frustration over escalating education costs.

"This is almost 1-1.2 Cr spent in 12 years. Too high. Middle class cannot afford such high fees. This is a serious issue and needs deliberation on how this can be controlled else the quality of education being imparted to kids would decline," one user commented.

"Quality education should never be a luxury. It should be a basic right, especially for those in need," wrote another user.

Jain lamented, "This is the price of quality education in India. Can you afford it even if you earn 20 lakh a year? NO!!!" He highlighted the impact of high taxes and expenses on disposable income.

The post raised questions about government and private institutions' roles in ensuring affordable quality education.

Some users even accused him of exaggerating the situation.

"You are just maintaining the status symbol! Only 1% of schools charge this much of a fee. It doesn't mean only those 1% of schools provide 'quality education," said one user.

Another user opposing Jain's perception said, "Bro it feels like you are exaggerating the numbers! And also purposefully you have picked the costliest school in your city to make this tweet! Not trying to disregard the fact that yes in our country quality edu is a joke and cess that govt collect for edu goes to politicians."