MICAT 2024: MICA Opens Registrations For Entrance Exam; Apply At mica.ac.in

MICA Ahmedabad has opened registrations for MICAT 2024 phase 1. The last date for registration of the exam is November 20, 2023, with the dates for phase 1 and 2 being December 2, 2023, and January 27, 2024.

To be eligible for MICAT 2024, candidates must have taken at least one of the management entrance tests CAT, XAT, or GMAT. The Group Exercise (GE) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds will then be required of them. The results will be announced in the first week of April 2024.

MICAT, which is conducted twice a year, has been divided into three sections - A, B, and C. Section A is the Psychometric test, Section B - Descriptive Test, and Section C covering Verbal ability, Divergent and Convergent Thinking, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, and General Awareness.

The marking scheme for MICAT 2024 also varies as candidates will get a mark for every correct answer while getting negative marking of - 0.25 for every wrong answer.

Selection to MICA's PGDM and PGDM-C programmes will be done through composite scores.