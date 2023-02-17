MICAT 2 Result 2023: MICA, Ahmedabad announces results at mica.ac.in; here's how to download scorecard

Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

Ahmedabad: MICA, Ahmedabad has released the results of the second phase of the MICA Admission Test (MICAT) phase 2. Candidates can download the result at mica.ac.in.

MICA offers admission into three postgraduate programmes, mainly Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Fellow Programme in Management–Communications (FPM), and PGDM Communications.

MICA also offers admissions to its PGDM programmes based on other MBA test scores such as Common Admission Test (CAT), Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), and Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT).

Candidates, who have been shortlisted, will now have to appear in MICA Admission Test (MICAT), Group Exercise (GE), and Personal Interview (PI).

Here's how to download MICAT 2 scorecard:

Go to the official website - mica.ac.in.

Click on MICAT 2 scorecard download link.

Enter your application number, login id, password.

Download the MICAT 2 scorecard.

MICAT 2 cutoff:

Section Merit List Cutoff

General Exercise 3.5 out of 5

Personal Interview 4 out of 5

