MHT MBA CET Cutoff 2023 Released On cetcell.mahacet.org, CAP Round 1 Cutoff Merit List Here | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has announced the cutoff for the Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test (MHT MBA CET) 2023. The cutoff marks for the first round of the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) are now available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Aspirants who appeared for the MHT MBA CET 2023 can check their cutoff scores and the merit list for the CAP Round 1.

Candidates who have cleared the MHT MBA CET cutoff for CAP Round 1 will be eligible to participate in the admission process for the MBA programs in their preferred colleges.

Steps to Check MHT MBA CET Cutoff 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CET Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link that reads "MHT MBA CET Cutoff 2023 - CAP Round 1."

Step 3: The cutoff marks and merit list for the first round of the CAP will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates can check their scores and search for their names on the merit list.

Step 5: Take a printout of the cutoff and merit list for future reference.

The MHT MBA CET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to various MBA programs offered by colleges in Maharashtra. The cutoff marks for each CAP round are determined based on various factors, including the number of applicants, the difficulty level of the exam, and the availability of seats in the participating colleges.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official CET Cell website for further admission-related updates and procedures.