MHT CET PCB group exam begins from tomorrow, download admit card soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MHT CET 2023: PCB group admit card out | Representative image

Mumbai: MHT CET PCB Exam 2023 will be held from May 15, 2023 to May 20, 2023. State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has already released the MHT CET 2023 Admit Card for PCB group on it official website at mahacet.org.

Those candidates who have still not downloaded the Admit card or Hall ticket can so so as soon as possible from this site.

Direct link to download Admit card for MHT CET PCB exam

Candidates note that the admit card is mandatory to be carried on the day of the exam along with the required documents.

The admit card will include the roll number, date of birth, exam time, exam centre and other details.

Steps to download MHT CET 2023 admit card for PCB Group:

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on MHTCET 2023 link available under CET link.

A new page will open where candidates can click on MHT CET 2023 Admit Card link available on the page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On the day of exam, candidates should also carry identification documents like PAN Card/ Aadhaar Card/ Passport/voter card apart from the Admit card.

PWD Candidates must carry original certificate of their disability.