MHT CET Counselling 2022: Option entry starts for CAP round 3; know more here

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Option entry starts for CAP round 3 |

The web option entry process for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) counselling 2022 CAP round 3 began today, November 5. Candidates can complete the MHT CET counselling 2022 CAP round 3 option entry process on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can submit and confirm the options till November 7.

MHT CET counselling 2022 CAP round 3 provisional seat allotment result is going to be declared on November 9. Candidates must accept the allotted seat between November 10 and November 12, by 3 pm. Candidates who are allotted the seat must self-verify them and make the pay the allotment fee online.

Candidates can confirm their seat by visiting the allotted college and by paying the fee before November 12, 5 pm. The MHT CET counselling 2022 round 2 processes finished on November 4 with the announcement of provisional empty seats.

Here's how to enter web option for MHT CET Counselling 2022: