e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMHT CET Counselling 2022: Option entry starts for CAP round 3; know more here

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Option entry starts for CAP round 3; know more here

The MHT CET counselling 2022 round 2 processes finished on November 4 with the announcement of provisional empty seats.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
MHT CET Counselling 2022: Option entry starts for CAP round 3 |
Follow us on

The web option entry process for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) counselling 2022 CAP round 3 began today, November 5. Candidates can complete the MHT CET counselling 2022 CAP round 3 option entry process on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can submit and confirm the options till November 7.

MHT CET counselling 2022 CAP round 3 provisional seat allotment result is going to be declared on November 9. Candidates must accept the allotted seat between November 10 and November 12, by 3 pm. Candidates who are allotted the seat must self-verify them and make the pay the allotment fee online.

Read Also
MHT CET 2022 counselling: Round 1 provisional results declared at mahacet.org.
article-image

Candidates can confirm their seat by visiting the allotted college and by paying the fee before November 12, 5 pm. The MHT CET counselling 2022 round 2 processes finished on November 4 with the announcement of provisional empty seats.

Here's how to enter web option for MHT CET Counselling 2022:

  1. Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

  2. Go to the CAP portal on homepage and select MHT CET web options entry link.

  3. Fill in your preferences and save the form.

  4. Press on submit.

RECENT STORIES

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Option entry starts for CAP round 3; know more here

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Option entry starts for CAP round 3; know more here

Necessary to bring together ancient knowledge, modern science: Science and Technology Minister...

Necessary to bring together ancient knowledge, modern science: Science and Technology Minister...

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Document verification cancelled for round 1 due to Bond policy...

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Document verification cancelled for round 1 due to Bond policy...

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice-filling, allotment schedule updated; check dates here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice-filling, allotment schedule updated; check dates here

Delhi air pollution: Parents, schools happy about online classes

Delhi air pollution: Parents, schools happy about online classes