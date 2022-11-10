e-Paper Get App
MHT CET counselling 2022: CAP round 3 seat acceptance, reporting starts; know more here

The MHT CET counselling 2022 provisional allotment result for CAP round 3 was announced on November 9.

Updated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 03:01 PM IST
MHT CET 2022: CAP round 3 seat acceptance, reporting starts
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 counselling CAP round 3 self-verification, seat acceptance and institute reporting commenced today, November 10, 2022. Shortlisted candidates can accept the allotted seat of MHT CET counselling 2022 CAP round 3 allotment between November 10 and November 12, before 3 pm. Candidates must report to the allotted institute and confirm the admission by completing the document submission process and fee payment process.

For candidates who have either retained or upgraded their seats from previous rounds of MHT CET counselling 2022, the allotments in round 3 would be final. Such students will have to report to the allotted college to confirm their admission.

List of documents required at the time of verification in MHT CET counselling 2022:

  • Hard copy of the MHT CET counselling 2022

  • Registration form

  • MHT CET 2022 admit card

  • MHT CET 2022 result

  • Class 10 and Class 12 passing certificate and mark sheet

  • Migration certificate

  • Character certificate

  • Domicile certificate (if applicable)

  • Category certificate (if applicable)

  • School leaving certificate

Earlier, the MHT CET counselling 2022 provisional allotment result for CAP round 3 was announced on November 9 at cetcell.mahacet.org.

