MHT CET counselling 2022: CAP round 3 allotment result out; here's how to download at cetcell.mahacet.org

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 08:41 PM IST
Representational image | PTI
Mumbai: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the provisional allotment list for MHT CET counselling 2022 CAP round 3 for engineering today, November 9. Candidates can view the allocation result at the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org.

Candidates will have to use information such as application id, date of birth, etc, to login into the official website and check the results.

Between November 10 and 12, candidates can submit and confirm the option form of CAP round 3.

Here's how to download CAP round 3 allotment result

  • Please visit fe2022.mahacet.org.

  • Click the download link for the provisional display of open seats for CAP Round 3.

  • If necessary, enter your application number and birthdate.

  • Download and submit the open seats.

For government, government-aided, and unaided institutions, the admissions process will be completed by first posting any open positions on the institution's website and publishing an appropriate ad in the newspaper, inviting applications from candidates who have already registered, creating and posting a merit list on the college website and the institution's notice board, and completing the admissions process in accordance with government regulations.

