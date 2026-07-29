MHT-CET Cell Seeks Police, Cyber Probe Into Viral Videos Alleging Exam, Admission Irregularities | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has approached the Azad Maidan Police and the Maharashtra Cyber Cell seeking an investigation into viral videos and audio clips circulating on social media that allege serious irregularities in the MHT-CET examination and engineering admission process.

Videos Trigger Concern Among Aspirants

The complaint follows the circulation of two videos and an audio recording that have sparked concern among engineering aspirants and parents during the ongoing Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

One of the viral videos alleges that candidates were asked to pay ₹12 lakh to secure a "favourable" examination centre, claiming such centres could help students obtain exceptionally high MHT-CET scores. The audio clip purportedly claims that the payment was sought as part of a network promising better results through manipulated exam centre allotments.

Video Questions Merit List Credibility

Another video questions the credibility of the provisional engineering merit list by highlighting instances where students with relatively low Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) scores allegedly secured very high MHT-CET percentiles. The video claims these results indicate possible irregularities in the examination process and calls for an independent probe.

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Taking cognisance of the content, the CET Cell has requested the police and cyber authorities to identify the individuals responsible for creating and circulating the videos and determine whether the allegations have any factual basis. Officials have sought appropriate legal action if the content is found to be false or intended to mislead candidates, while also calling for a thorough investigation if any evidence of malpractice emerges.

The CET Cell has maintained that examination centres are allotted through a computerised and automated system, leaving no scope for manual intervention or preferential allocation. Officials also stated that a candidate's HSC performance cannot be directly compared with MHT-CET scores, as the two examinations follow different evaluation patterns and assess different competencies.

With engineering admissions currently underway, the CET Cell has urged students and parents not to rely on unverified claims circulating on social media and to await the findings of the official investigation before drawing conclusions.

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