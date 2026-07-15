MHT CET CAP 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow For BE/BTech, MBA/MMS Admissions; Check Details Here

MHT CET CAP 2026 Registration: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the registration window for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026 for B.E./B.Tech/MBA/MMS admissions tomorrow, July 16, 2026. Eligible candidates who have not yet completed their applications are advised to register before the deadline.

Applicants who do not complete the registration within the stipulated time will not be included in the provisional merit list and will be ineligible to participate in the seat allotment process. The CET Cell has also urged candidates to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute technical issues or heavy traffic on the official website.

MHT CET CAP 2026 Registration: Revised MHT CET CAP 2026 Admission Schedule

Candidates can check out the important dates for the MHT CET CAP 2026 Registration below:

July 16, 2026 (5:00 PM): Last date for online registration and document upload.

July 17, 2026 (5:00 PM): Deadline for E-Scrutiny and Physical Scrutiny of submitted applications.

July 19, 2026: Provisional merit list to be published.

July 20 to July 22, 2026: Candidates can raise grievances, if any, regarding the provisional merit list.

July 24, 2026: Final merit list will be released.

MHT CET CAP 2026 Registration: How to Apply for MHT CET CAP 2026

Candidates can complete the registration by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official MHT CET CAP admission portal at cetcell.mahacet.org/cap-_2026-27/

Step 2: Log in using the registered credentials.

Step 3: Fill in the application form with the required personal and academic details.

Step 4: Fetch the JEE Main percentile through DigiLocker, if applicable.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and verify all the entered information.

Step 6: Pay the application fee, if applicable, and submit the application.

Step 7: Download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates who need to make corrections after document scrutiny can unlock their application through the grievance process or by visiting the designated Scrutiny Centre, wherever applicable.

With the July 16 deadline approaching, candidates are advised not to wait until the last minute and ensure that their registration, JEE Main score fetching (if applicable), document upload, and verification are completed on time to avoid missing the admission process.