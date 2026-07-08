MHT CET 2026 Lateral Entry Admissions Open For BE, BTech Programmes; Apply Before July 19

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

MHT CET CAP 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started the online registration process for direct second-year (lateral entry) admissions to full-time Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website mahacet.org until July 19, 2026, at 5 PM. Candidates can choose either e-scrutiny or physical scrutiny for document verification during the registration process.

The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) is being conducted for admissions to government, government-aided, university-managed, university departments, private unaided professional institutes, and minority engineering colleges across Maharashtra.

MHT CET CAP 2026: Important Dates

Candiadtes can check out the important dates for the MHT CET CAP 2026 below:

Online registration begins: July 7, 2026

Last date to apply: July 19, 2026 (5 PM)

Document verification: July 8 to July 20, 2026 (5 PM)

Provisional merit list: July 22, 2026

Grievance submission: July 23 to July 25, 2026 (5 PM)

Final merit list: July 27, 2026

MHT CET CAP 2026: Application Fee

The application fee varies according to the candidate category:

Maharashtra State & All India General Category: ₹1,300

Maharashtra Reserved Categories (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD), Orphan & Transgender Candidates: ₹1,000

Mode of payment: Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or UPI

Fee: Non-refundable

The fee is non-refundable and can be paid only through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

MHT CET CAP 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be Indian citizens and satisfy any one of the following conditions:

Passed a three-year diploma or two-year (lateral entry) diploma in Engineering & Technology with:

Minimum 45% marks (General)

40% marks for Maharashtra reserved category, EWS and PwD candidates.

Passed a BSc degree from a UGC/AIU-recognised university with:

Minimum 45% marks (General)

40% marks for eligible reserved category candidates.

Mathematics must have been studied in Class 12.

Passed a three-year Diploma in Vocation (D.Voc) in the same or allied sector.

Candidates must also fulfil any additional eligibility conditions notified by the competent authority.

MHT CET CAP 2026: Document Verification

Applicants can choose one of the following verification modes:

E-Scrutiny

Upload scanned copies of original documents online.

No need to visit a scrutiny centre.

If discrepancies are found, the application will be returned through the candidate login for corrections.

Physical Scrutiny

Candidates must visit the allotted scrutiny/facilitation centre.

Original documents must be produced for verification and confirmation.

The list of scrutiny centres is available on the official website.

The CET Cell has clarified that applications not confirmed through either e-scrutiny or physical scrutiny will be rejected and excluded from the merit list.