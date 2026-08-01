MHT CET CAP 2026: Registration Begins For B.Pharmacy, Pharm.D Admissions; Merit List On August 13 | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the schedule for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for first-year B.Pharmacy and Pharm.D courses for the 2026-27 academic year.

Registration and Document Upload Open Till August 10

Online registration and document uploading for Maharashtra State and All India candidates will begin on July 31 and continue until August 10, 5 pm. The admission process covers first-year four-year B.Pharmacy and six-year Pharm.D programmes offered by government, government-aided, university-managed and private professional institutions across Maharashtra.

Candidates can choose between online document verification through the e-scrutiny mode and physical verification. Those opting for e-scrutiny can complete the application and upload documents online without visiting a facilitation centre. Candidates selecting physical scrutiny will have to visit their chosen scrutiny or facilitation centre for document verification and confirmation of their application.

Merit List and Grievance Schedule Released

The document verification and application confirmation process will be conducted from August 1 to August 11, up to 5 pm. The provisional merit list for Maharashtra State and All India candidates will be displayed on August 13. Candidates can submit grievances and request corrections between August 14 and August 17, following which the final merit list will be published on August 19.

For B.Pharmacy admissions, Maharashtra State candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with English and Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology as subjects. They must also have appeared in all subjects of MHT-CET 2026 and obtained a non-zero score.

Admission Criteria for All India Candidates

All India candidates can seek admission based on a non-zero positive score in NEET or a non-zero score in MHT-CET 2026. Preference will be given to candidates with a valid NEET score.

Candidates who registered for MHT-CET 2026 will not have to pay a separate registration fee for admission. However, candidates applying through valid NEET scores who did not register for MHT-CET will have to pay an application fee of ₹1,300 for the general category and ₹1,000 for eligible reserved-category, PwD, orphan and transgender candidates from Maharashtra.

The CET Cell said candidates must resolve any discrepancies during the document verification process. Applications that are not confirmed within the prescribed timeline will be rejected and the candidates’ names will not be included in the merit lists.

The schedule for option form filling and CAP seat allotment will be announced separately. The CET Cell has stated that the current schedule is provisional and may be revised under unavoidable circumstances.

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