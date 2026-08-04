MHT CET CAP 2026: CET Cell Directs Strict Document Verification, Warns Of Legal Action Against False Reservation Documents

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

MHT CET CAP 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued an important notice for candidates participating in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026–27, warning that admissions secured using false or forged reservation documents will be cancelled and may invite legal action. The details are based on the official notice released by the Maharashtra State CET Cell.

The CET Cell is currently conducting the CAP for admission to various professional undergraduate and postgraduate programmes under the Department of Technical Education for the academic year 2026–27, as per the notice.

Direct Link To Check Notice

Reservation claims under scrutiny

According to the notice, candidates have uploaded documents during the online application process to claim reservation benefits under categories such as Orphan, Defence, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Minority. Merit lists have been prepared and seats allotted based on these documents.

The CET Cell stated that if, during document verification or at any stage of scrutiny, any document submitted to claim reservation benefits is found to be incorrect, false, forged, or misleading, the candidate's admission will be cancelled with immediate effect. The Cell also warned that appropriate legal action will be initiated against the candidate in accordance with the applicable rules.

Institutions told to verify originals

The notice also directs all admitting institutions to conduct physical verification of the original documents of allotted candidates before confirming admission. Institutions have been instructed to grant admission only after verifying all original documents.

The CET Cell further cautioned that any institution found to have confirmed admissions without carrying out the mandatory verification process will also face legal action under the prescribed rules.

The official notice said, “Also, all the admission-granting institutions are advised that before confirming the admission of the candidates allotted to their institution, admission should be confirmed only after physical verification of all the original documents of the concerned candidates. If it is found that admission has been confirmed without proper verification of the documents, legal action will be taken against such institution.”

Compliance urged

Candidates and participating institutions have been advised to take note of the instructions and ensure strict compliance during the admission process.