MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Here are steps to raise objections at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

Representational image | PTI/Representative

Mumbai: Today, September 4, the State Common Entrance Test Cell for Maharashtra will shut the deadline for objections to the MHT CET 2022 answer keys. Candidates may submit objections to the answer key on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, up till 5 PM, using their login information. The challenge's processing charge is Rs 1,000 (per question), which the candidates must pay.

Earlier on September 1, the MHT CET answer key for the PCM and PCB group was made available. On the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, applicants can download the Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) answer key.

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to raise objection

Visit mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, the official website.

Select the link labelled "Answer Key Challenge."

Enter your application number and password to log in.

Choose the exam group and MHT CET answer key that you want.

Check your responses and the answer key.

Follow the instructions to raise a challenge, pay the objection fee, and download the receipt.

After reviewing the objections raised regarding the answer key, the MHT CET 2022 final answer key and results will be made public. By September 15, the CET result will be made public. The CET test for the PCB group was scheduled from August 12 to 20, while the PCM group's exam was held from August 5 to 11.