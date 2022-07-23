e-Paper Get App

MHT CET Admit Card out; Here's how to download

The Admit Card for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test are released by the Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 09:27 AM IST
MHT CET Admit Card out; Here's how to download

The Admit Card for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test are released by the Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra for programs including LLB-five years integrated course, BPEd, MEd, and BEd- MEd three year integrated course. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2022 will be conducted from August 2 to August 25. It will be held in two sessions - morning and afternoon.

Here's how to download MHT CET 2022 Admit Card:

  1. Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

  2. Select the MHT CET hall ticket direct link.

  3. Login and submit the required details.

  4. MHT CET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

  5. Download CET hall ticket and get a hard copy for future use.

MHT CET 2022 will include three question papers – Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, and Biology – and it will have Multiple Choice Questions. The total marks in each paper will be 100.

