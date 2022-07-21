e-Paper Get App

MHT CET 2022 to start in two weeks; learn admit card dates here

Candidates can download the MHT CET 2022 admission cards on the mahacet.org official website

Thursday, July 21, 2022
Maharashtra: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) will be conducted by the Government of Maharashtra on August 2-3, this year.

The statewide competitive exam is administered for programs such as LLB (five years integrated course), B.PEd, MEd, and BEd-MEd(three-year integrated course). The admit cards for the MHT CET 2022 exams will be released on July 23 for the August 2 session, whereas the MHT CET 2022 admit cards for the August 3 session will go live on July 24.

Candidates can download the MHT CET 2022 admission cards on the mahacet.org official website. Additionally, students should be aware that the dates on the hall ticket are subject to change depending on whether Maharashtra will have access to the IT infrastructure necessary to conduct online exams.

Regarding changes in the MHT CET 2022 schedule, a notice released by CET CELL stated:

'Since many examinations are conducted simultaneously, a clash between those and CET cannot be ruled out. CET CELL will not change the date proposed. Candidates must make an intelligent choice between the Examinations he is appearing for.'

article-image
