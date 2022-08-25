e-Paper Get App

MHT CET admit card 2022 out; Here's how to download

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
Representational image | Pixabay

Mumbai: Today, August 25, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell released the admit card for the re-examination of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022. Through the official website, mahacet.org, candidates can view and obtain the MHT CET 2022 re-exam admit card. For the MHT CET hall ticket, applicants must submit their application number and date of birth. The MHT CET re-test, which is planned for August 27, is open to applicants who previously missed the exam owing to technological difficulties.

Candidates who experienced interruptions and were unable to finish all of the questions in the prior MHT CET exam owing to technical and server challenges and were given less time for the exam are eligible to do it again.

Here's how to download the admit card 2022:

  • Visit mahacet.org, the official website.

  • To download your admission card, click the link.

  • Type in your login information.

  • The screen will show the MHT CET 2022 hall ticket.

  • Take a printout of the MHT CET 2022 hall ticket copy after downloading it for your records.

article-image
