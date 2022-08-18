MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to raise objections at cetcell.mahacet.org

The answer key for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 is anticipated to be released this week by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. Once released, the MHT CET answer key for 2022 will be accessible on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates in the general category must pay an application fee of Rs. 800, while those in the reserved categories must pay Rs. 600, in order to object to the MHT CET 2022 answer key.

Visit the official website- mhtcet2022.mahacet.org Select the link that reads 'Click here for Answer keys' under the important link section. Enter the Roll number and date of birth. Click on the 'Log In' button Raise objection by filling the form. Pay the objection fees and submit.

The final answer key and results will be made public after taking into account the issues that candidates expressed with the answer key. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell conducts the MHT CET test on a state-level each year. The exam is held to determine admission to the BE, BTech, and BPharm programmes offered by Maharashtra-based colleges.