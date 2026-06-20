MHT-CET 2026 Second Attempt Results Declared, 12 Students Score 100 Percentile Including 10 From Maharashtra | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell declared the results of the second-attempt MHT-CET 2026 examination for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes in engineering, pharmacy and agriculture for the academic year 2026-27. A total of 12 students secured a perfect 100 percentile score, including 10 candidates from Maharashtra and two from other states.

Result Availability

The results were made available through candidates' login portals. With the declaration of the PCM second-attempt results, the CET Cell completed the announcement of all 20 examination results scheduled for the current admission cycle. The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for professional courses was expected to begin shortly.

The second-attempt PCM CET examination was conducted between May 12 and May 20, 2026, in 11 sessions through the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 3,21,918 students had registered for the examination, of whom 2,85,121 appeared, recording an attendance rate of 88.57 per cent.

Candidate Demographics

Among the candidates who appeared, 1,74,698 were boys and 1,10,413 were girls, while 10 transgender candidates also took the examination. Of the total examinees, 2,80,396 students were from Maharashtra and 4,725 were from other states. The examination was conducted across 187 centres in all 36 districts of Maharashtra. Unlike previous years, no examination centres were set up outside the state.

The 12 students who secured 100 percentile included Aditya Torve, Atharva Anil Ghorpade and Sujal Santosh Jadhav from Pune; Mohak Sandeep Chawale from Chandrapur; Ipshita Hemant Nikale and Harshvardhan Yuvaraj Patil from Mumbai Suburban; Nachiket Kisan Yewale from Raigad; Pratha Prashant Agarwal from Wardha; and Shabbar Ghatiwala and Aditya Satish Wankhede from Bhandara. The two candidates from outside Maharashtra who achieved a perfect score were Man from Sonipat in Haryana and Pranjal Sharma from Katni in Madhya Pradesh. Of the 12 top scorers, two were girls.

Gender Representation

In the category-wise rankings, Atharva Anil Ghorpade, Harshvardhan Yuvaraj Patil, Pratha Prashant Agarwal and Shabbar Ghatiwala emerged as the highest scorers in the Open category with 100 percentile. Ipshita Hemant Nikale topped the Scheduled Caste category with 100 percentile, while Atharva Mohan Arsewad recorded the highest percentile among Scheduled Tribe candidates with 99.65 percentile. In the OBC category, Mohak Sandeep Chawale, Nachiket Kisan Yewale and Aditya Satish Wankhede secured 100 percentile.

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Other category toppers included Nilesh Shivaji Akoskar from Pune in the SBC category with 99.93 percentile, Vinayak Shridhar Lokhande from Parbhani in the SEBC category with 99.98 percentile, Sanskriti Gajanan Rathod from Buldhana in the DT/VJ category with 99.99 percentile, Sujal Santosh Jadhav from Pune in the NT1-B category with 100 percentile, Aditya Torve from Pune in the NT2-C category with 100 percentile and Prajwal Siddheshwar Munde from Parbhani in the NT3-D category with 99.97 percentile.

The CET Cell also highlighted the introduction of the two-attempt examination system for select entrance tests during the current academic year. Following directions from Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, the CET Cell had conducted two rounds of MHT-CET examinations for PCM, PCB and MBA/MMS courses for the first time. The move was aimed at providing students with opportunities similar to those available through the national-level Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), which is conducted twice annually.

Under the new system, candidates who appeared for both attempts were considered for admission based on whichever examination yielded the higher percentile score. Officials said the initiative was intended to reduce examination-related stress and provide students with an additional opportunity to improve their performance.

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