MHT CET 2026 Provisional Merit List Released For BE, BTech Admissions; Here's How To Access

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

MHT CET 2026 Provisional Merit List: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has released the provisional merit list for candidates seeking admission to BE, BTech, and Integrated Master of Engineering and Technology programmes through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026-27.

Candidates who completed the registration and document verification process can now check their provisional rank on the official CAP admission portal. The CET Cell has advised applicants to carefully verify all personal and admission-related details mentioned in the merit list and report any discrepancies within the stipulated timeline.

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MHT CET 2026 Provisional Merit List: Grievance Window

Candidates who find any errors in the provisional merit list can submit objections online from July 23 to July 25, 2026.

The grievance facility allows applicants to request corrections related to:

Name

Category

Merit rank

Uploaded documents

Other admission-related details

The CET Cell will review all valid grievances before preparing the final merit list.

MHT CET 2026 Provisional Merit List: Final Merit List On July 27

After considering the objections submitted by candidates, the CET Cell will publish the final merit list on July 27, 2026.

The final merit list will be used for seat allotment under the CAP counselling process for engineering admissions across participating colleges in Maharashtra.

MHT CET 2026 Provisional Merit List: How To Check MHT CET 2026 Provisional Merit List

Candidates can follow these steps to access the provisional merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official MHT CET CAP admission portal.

Step 2: Click on the 'Provisional Merit List 2026-27' link.

Step 3: Select the relevant merit list based on your admission category or stream.

Step 4: Search for your name or application number.

Step 5: Download and save the merit list for future reference.

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MHT CET 2026 Provisional Merit List: What Happens Next?

Following the release of the final merit list, the Maharashtra CET Cell will begin the next stages of the CAP counselling process, which include:

Option filling (choice filling)

Seat allotment

Admission confirmation at allotted institutes

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official admission portal for updates regarding the CAP counselling schedule and subsequent admission rounds.