MHT CET 2026 PCM Results Declared: 26 Students Score 100 Percentile, Including 24 From Maharashtra And Two from Outside State | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell declared the results of the first-session MHT CET 2026 examination for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group, with 26 students securing a perfect 100 percentile score.

Exam Schedule & Access

The entrance examination, conducted for admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture programmes for the academic year 2026-27, was held between April 11 and April 20 across 16 sessions over eight days. The result was made available through individual student logins, while the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) is expected to begin shortly.

According to the CET Cell, 4,79,332 students had registered for the examination, of whom 4,54,069 appeared, recording an attendance of 94.73 per cent. The candidates included 2,73,135 male students, 1,80,916 female students and 18 transgender candidates.

Top Scorers Demographics

Of the 26 candidates who achieved a 100 percentile score, 24 were from Maharashtra and two were from outside the state. The list included 22 male students and four female students. Students from districts including Pune, Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Thane, Gondia, Solapur, Latur, Yavatmal and Dharashiv featured among the top scorers.

Among the Maharashtra candidates who secured a perfect score were Aryan Shailendra Kunjir from Pune, Adarsh Raj from Mumbai Suburban, Ashutoshkumar Sanjay Chaube from Mumbai, Kanishk Devendra Wagh from Nagpur and Janhavi Mishra from Chandrapur. The two candidates from outside Maharashtra who scored 100 percentile were Agastya Pachauri from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and Aryaman Dokania from Kolkata in West Bengal.

The examination was conducted in computer-based mode at 186 centres across Maharashtra's 36 districts. A total of 4,42,261 candidates from within the state and 11,808 candidates from outside Maharashtra appeared for the test. No examination centres were set up outside Maharashtra this year.

The CET Cell also highlighted that 2026 marked the first year in which candidates were provided two opportunities to appear for the MHT CET PCM examination, in line with the two-attempt format followed by the national-level JEE (Main) examination. For students who appeared in both attempts, the higher percentile score will be considered for admissions.