Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Lauds BMC's School Education Push At Praveshotsav, Distributes Kits And Mid-Day Meals |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday lauded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) efforts to enhance the quality of education and provide greater opportunities to students studying in municipal schools.

Governor's Address

Speaking at the school admission festival (Praveshotsav) and educational material distribution programme held at the BMC School Complex in Byculla (East), the Governor said schools play a crucial role not only in imparting education but also in shaping children's personalities, values and aspirations.

The event marked the beginning of the academic year 2026-27 and saw the distribution of school supplies to students on the very first day of school. Governor Dev Varma distributed educational kits and also served mid-day meals to students. He later visited classrooms and interacted with children.

Vision for Developed India

The Governor said that children would play a vital role in realising the vision of a developed India and stressed the need for collective efforts towards their education and overall development. He also suggested that municipal schools should promote music and yoga education, saying both contribute to the mental and physical well-being of students.

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said the civic body remained committed to providing quality education and modern facilities to every student. She noted that BMC schools offered education in eight languages and provided free educational materials to reduce the financial burden on parents. Bhide informed that around 35,000 new students had secured admission to BMC schools this year.

Education Committee Chairperson

Education Committee Chairperson Rajeshree Shirwadkar highlighted the preparations made for the admission festival and said growing student enrolment reflected parents' trust in municipal schools.

Meanwhile, a similar admission festival was held at the Pant Nagar Municipal School Complex in Ghatkopar (East) in the presence of Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar and Mayor Ritu Tawde. Students were welcomed and distributed educational materials by the dignitaries.

The BMC distributed 27 types of educational items to students as part of the initiative and welcomed newly admitted children with roses and chocolates.